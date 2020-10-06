We Cannot Do It Alone

Over 1000 Veterans in Need Helped Thru Our Efforts in the Past Year

The topic of Veterans and their lack of support is not acceptable. As a country we have not cared for our Veterans who put their lives on the line for us. The Kaufman Fund, a 501(c)3 non-profit supports St Louis area Veterans and children who are at risk of abuse or poverty, needing food, shelter, clothing, medical care and basic needs. Since 1990, we have helped raise and distribute over $2 million. The Kaufman Fund brings the entire St Louis Veteran community together through our own programs and the many Veteran organizations it supports to help those in need. All funds raised stay in the St Louis region to support our mission.

